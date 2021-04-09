Vizag-LTT express to be cancelled till May 30

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 April 2021 00:40 IST

East Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokamanya Tilak (LTT) special express from April 9 to May 30 in view of safety-related modernisation works being done in connection with ongoing doubling works in Bhalawani-Bhigwan single-line section in Solapur Division of Central Railway system.

In the return direction, 08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam special express, leaving LTT (Mumbai) from April 11 to June 1, will be cancelled.

Special trains from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi will be diverted to facilitate non-interlocking works, related to laying of third line along with Electrification between Kolanur-Potkapalli stations on Kazipet–Balharshah section of South Central Railway.

Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam (02805/02806) is proposed to run on a diverted route via Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Gondia and Nagpur to its destination.

Train 02805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi, leaving Visakhapatnam from April 10 to 23, will run on a diverted route. Similarly, in the return direction, the 02806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam express, leaving New Delhi from April 10 to 23, will run on a diverted route.

Consequently, these trains will not run on the regular path to some extent by eliminating regular stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah and Chandrapur.

“ECoR requests passengers to kindly bear with the administration for the inconvenience caused as these modernisation works are essential for enhancement of passenger convenience and safety,” a press release said.