Vizag-LTT express cancelled till April 8

Train no. 08519/8520 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Visakhapatnam special express will remain cancelled till April 8 due to safety-related modernisation works in connection with ongoing doubling works in Bhalawani-Bhigwan single line section in Solapur Division of Central Railway system.

Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam-LTT special express, leaving Visakhapatnam from March 31 to April 6, will be cancelled. In the return direction, 08520 LTT-Visakhapatnam special express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from April 2 to 8 will be cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.