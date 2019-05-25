Vizag LS seat: YSRCP defeats TDP by a margin of 4,414 votes

YSRCP nominee M.V.V. Satyanarayana won the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat with a majority of 4,414 votes. He polled 4,36,906 votes against 4,31,093 polled by M. Sri Bharat of the TDP.

In the postal ballots too, the winner got 2,938 votes against 1,399 polled by Mr. Bharat.

The result was declared in the early hours of Friday after 26 rounds of counting.

Loses deposit

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana, who contested on the JSP ticket, polled 2,88,874 votes.

Former Union Minister D. Purandeswari, who was in the fray on the BJP ticket, polled a meagre 33,892 votes, and lost her deposit.

‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) accounted for 16,646, higher than the votes polled by Congress’ Pedada Ramana Kumari (14,550).

Former MP Kottapalli Gita polled 1,158 votes. A total of 14 nominees, including seven Independents, were in the fray.

A noted builder in the city, Mr. Satyanarayana made his debut in politics by joining the YSRCP. He was made in-charge of the Lok Sabha constituency.

Almost assured of his candidature right from the beginning, he ran a coordinated campaign along with the Assembly nominees of the party. In a brief interaction with the media, Mr. Satyanarayana said he would do his best for Visakhapatnam.

Political novices

“I will pursue the proposal for the development of Smart City in all sincerity and take up issues relating to the constituency in Parliament,” he said.

Mr. Sri Bharat and Mr. Lakshminarayana are also first-time contestants.

In spite of being declared the party nominee late, the TDP candidate put up an admirably good show, coming close to the winner.

Going by the margins in other Lok Sabha seats, the majority is very thin. The creditable performance of the TDP MLAs in Visakhapatnam East, West, North and South also stood Mr. Bharat in good stead.

Mr. Lakshminarayana made his political debut by joining the JSP after voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service. Though new to the city, he captured the imagination of the voters, particularly youth, and polled an impressive number of votes.

It remains a part of the larger question as to who benefited from the JSP splitting votes and how.