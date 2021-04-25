Vizag-Kirandul train to be short-terminated

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 April 2021 20:04 IST

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express will be short-terminated/short-originated at Jagdalpur in view of security reasons.

The train no. 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul express, leaving Visakhapatnam on April 25 and 26 will be short-terminated at Jagdalpur.

Advertising

Advertising

In the return direction, 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express will start from Jagdalpur, instead of Kirandul on April 26.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to the travelling public to make note of the changes and act accordingly.