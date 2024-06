The train numbers (17488/17487) for the Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express number will be revised, with effect from July 1.

The Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala Express will run with number 18521 while Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express will be operated with number 18522, said a release issued by the South Central Railway (SCR) on June 13 (Thursday).