Vizag-Jagdalpur train extended

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 January 2021 00:39 IST

The special train between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur has been extended by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in view of public demand.

Train 08516 Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6.45 a.m. from January 21 to February 28 to reach Jagdalpur on the same day at 4.25 p.m.

In the return direction, 08515 Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Jagdalpur daily at 9.55 a.m. from January 22 to March 1 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.20 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, S. Kota, Borra Caves, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore and Kotpar Road between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The train has one Vistadome coach (up to Araku), one sleeper class coach, eight second class reserved coaches and two second class (reserved)-cum-luggage-coaches - 2

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all health protocols before undertaking their journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive an SMS alert in time if there is any update regarding cancellation of the train or change in timings.