Vizag has all the advantages to grow as a major tourist destination in State, says Muttamsetti

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 January 2022 01:19 IST

‘Plans afoot to develop a tourism circuit from Visakhapatnam to Rayalaseema’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Visakhapatnam city has all the advantages to grow as a major tourist destination in the State.

Speaking at the National Tourism Day celebrations held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the tourism policy was formulated and being implemented so as to put the State on the tourism map of the world. An AP Tourism App would be launched soon and plans were being prepared to develop a tourism circuit from Visakhapatnam to Rayalaseema. He said that there was vast scope for promotion of places of historical interest, temple tourism and adventure sports in the State.

Alluri memorial

He said that the Central and State governments were jointly developing the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial at KD Peta in the district. The Rushikonda Beach has already secured the coveted ‘Blue Flag’, an international recognition, for safe beaches. The Bangladesh ship, which got struck on Visakhapatnam beach, was being converted into a floating restaurant. He recalled that the Tourism Department had contributed to the supply of hygienic and healthy food to COVID hospitals during the pandemic.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that many tourism projects would come up in the district. The promotion of tourism would also contribute to the growth of allied sectors like hotel industry, tour and travel operators, resorts and generate employment for tourist guides, he said.

AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Vara Prasad Reddy described the launch of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Trade Facilitation Portal 2020 as a progressive measure. The objective of National Tourism Day was to create awareness among the general public on the benefits of travel to tourist places.

Araku MP G. Madhavi said there was vast potential for tourism in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. Tourists could also learn about tribal culture and traditions, she said.

The folk and classical dances, presented by tribal and classical dancers regaled the audience. Students, who won the essay writing and debate competitions, held in connection with National Tourism Day, were presented certificates.

Zilla Parishad chairperson J. Subhadra, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, Fisheries Corporation Chairman Kola Guruvulu, Minorities Corporation Chairman John Wesley, MLC V. Kalyani and MLAs K. Bhagyalakshmi, Chetti Phalguna and Tippala Nagi Reddy were among those who attended.