Vizag girl designs sanitiser gloves that disinfect surfaces

Pasagada Hemajani displaying the auto sanitiser gloves, which she developed in association with her father, in Visakhapatnam.

18 October 2020 00:53 IST

Father-daughter duo who made product awaiting patent

It has been a nightmare to step out of one’s home during the last six months in view of the pandemic threat. Those going out on duty or on errands, are all the time worried whether they had touched any surface, where the ‘invisible virus’ was lurking.

It was this thought that haunted Pasagada Hemanjani, who had completed her Intermediate, during the early days of the lockdown in March.

She thought of developing ‘auto sanitiser gloves’ which could disinfect objects and surfaces effortlessly. She shared her thoughts with her father, P.M.D. Prasad, an employee in the Signal and Telecom Department of Railways, and he chipped in with his expertise.

“The inner layer of the glove is made of plastic material and the outer one is made of micro nano absorbent and dispensing material,” says Ms. Hemanjani.

How it works

“All we have to do is to wear the gloves and pass the gloved hands on the surfaces, which need to be disinfected.

The liquid sanitiser in the nano material spreads on the surfaces and kills the virus and remains there for 30 minutes to one hour, thereby offering some protection to subsequent users. The plastic inner layer protects our palms and hands from the sanitiser, which harms our hands if used for long,” she elaborates.

“The gloves disinfect all surfaces like door knobs, handles, tables and chairs which we have to touch when we enter an office or any other place,” explains Mr. Prasad.

“They are useful for travellers, particularly train and air passengers. We have applied to the Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre of the NRDC in Vizag for granting of a patent for our product and they have acknowledged receipt of the same on Sept. 14,” he adds.