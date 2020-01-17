Vizag getting ready for State-level R-Day fete

With the official Republic Day celebrations slated to be organised in the city, the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success.

Huge police force will be deployed in the city as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, and many other prominent personalities will be attending the State-level programme.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand reviewed the arrangements to be made with the officials of various departments here on Friday.

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said tight security would be in place for the programme. Traffic curbs had already been imposed on the Beach Road, which would be in force till the end of the programme, he added. Route maps were being prepared for the movement of VIPs, Mr. Meena said.

For a fool-proof security, entry and exit points would be arranged at several locations, it was learnt. Personnel of the Coastal Security Police (CSP) were also manning the entire coastal stretch in the district.

Committees constituted

Mr. Vinay Chand handed over the responsibility of making arrangements for the VVIPs to the Joint Collectors. He also constituted several committees to ensure a hassle-free and safe conduct of the programme.

“We have formed committees to take care of aspects such as welcoming the dignitaries, transportation, parking, seating, issue of passes, parade, high-tea, media, tableaux, sanitation, beautification, protocol, accommodation, etc. to make sure that the programme goes off well. All the committees will be headed by senior officials,” Mr. Vinay Chand said.

The Governor, the Chief Minister, and other VVIPs would start arriving in the city from January 25, he said.

The administration started making arrangements at the main venue, R.K. Beach. Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Ranga Reddy and a few others inspected the venue where the main stage would be arranged.