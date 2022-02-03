Vizag gearing up to host third Presidential Fleet Review

Indian Navy ships firing weapons during the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar's (unseen) visit to review operational preparedness of the fleet, at the Eastern Naval Command, in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam

03 February 2022 00:39 IST

President, PM, Defence Minister likely to attend

The city is gearing up to host the third Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) on February 21, and all departments including the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the district administrationare coordinating with the Eastern Naval Command, to make it a grand affair.

The PFR is held once during the five-year term of the President of India, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The first fleet review was held on October 19, 1953, in Mumbai and was hosted by the Western Naval Command. Then President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad had reviewed the fleet.

As per tradition, all floating and air assets of the Indian Navy will sail past and fly past the ship that hosts the President and the sailors will stand on the deck of the decorated ships andhonour the Supreme Commander by shouting ‘Rashtrapati Ki Jai’, said a senior naval officer.

So far, 11 PFRs, including two International Fleet Reviews (IFRs),were hosted by the Indian Navy. Out of 11, the WesternNavy Command has hosted the event nine times, including one IFR that was held in 2001, when K.R. Narayanan, was the President of India.

The Eastern Naval Command hosted it twice, including one IFR that was held on February 6 in 2016, when Pranab Mukherjee was President.

The last time ENC hosted a PFR was on February 13, 2006, when Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was President.

Around50 shipsfrom theNavy, Coast Guard, and merchant vessels would take part in PFR 2022. Apart from these, 50 naval aircraft would perform a flypast for the President.

On schedule

Meanwhile, after the third wave of COVID-19 had cast a shadow of doubt, it is learnt that the ENC is going ahead with the event,with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar here on a two-day visit to review the preparedness of PFR, as well as for Milan-2022.

Milan is also being heldin Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4, and 45 friendly navies are likely to participate. Apart from ships taking up position near the anchorage point in the sea, as it was done during IFR, a multi-country parade would also be held on BeachRoad, it is learnt.

Beautification works apace

Keeping the prestigious event in mind, beautification works of the city are being carried out at various places.

It is learnt that high-profile dignitaries including the President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Chief Minister and other Ministers and senior bureaucrats will be attending both or either of the two events.

“It is a great opportunity for this coastal city to host such a global event. It is our responsibility to project our city as clean, green and attractive. Following instructions from the government, we have sanctioned a budget of ₹4.90 crore and have taken up beautification works at various places,” said GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

He said that works are being carried out from the airport region to the Naval base and Beach Road and other localities where the VVIP movement is scheduled during the events. Repairs have been taken up on roads, drains, footpaths and colouring of medians, road markings are also being done, apart from beautification of the Beach Road stretch, including painting of the statues, he said. The Commissioneradded that special focus is being laid on sprucing up greenery in all the areas.

The civic chief said that the works are expected to be completed by February 10. Chief SecretarySameer Sharmaand several senior government officials are likely to conduct an inspection ahead of the event.

