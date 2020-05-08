Vizag gas leak: residents leave villages for safer places

People in large numbers in the surrounding villages of Gopalapatnam have vacated the area themselves after gas leaked from LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram in the wee hours of Thursday.

Many residents of SC/BC Colony, Naidu Thota, Virat Nagar, Simhapuri Colony, Gopalapatnam, and Indira Nagar left the areas for the places where their relatives and friends are staying or for rehabilitation camps by their own vehicles. Some residents, who did not venture to go out in view of COVID-19, remained indoors.

“When we woke up in the morning, there was a pungent smell. I was shocked to see people being evacuated. My neighbours asked me to move to the nearby kalyanamandapam for safety. Having an elderly person at home, we scared of COVID-19 spread if we go to community houses. We stayed at home closing all the doors and switching off electrical appliances. An hour later, as the situation turned worse, my relative rushed to our place and took us to safer place,” explained A. Sailaja, a resident of Naidu Thota area.

Many panicked residents in Gopalapatnam area were seen leaving to Adavivaram and staying under trees. Locals of Simhachalam and Adavivaram provided them water, fruits, and eatables.

According to an official of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), they arranged 17 rehabilitation centres for the people. GVMC staff sprinkle water through mist blowers to subside the effect of styrene gas. The staff of the Urban Community Development (UCD) provided food and water to those who were shifted to shelter homes.