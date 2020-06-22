Vizag gas leak: High Court hears writs filed by South Koreans

The three writ petitions filed by eight South Korean nationals who come to India on May 13 to study the cause of styrene monomer leak from LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, came for hearing in the High Court on Monday.
The petitioners alleged that they were not being allowed to leave the country by the police. They said the police had issued a notice asking them to be present for inquiries. The petitioners said they were employees of the parent company LG Chem in South Korea, not of LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam.
Advocate General arguing for the State submitted that the petitioners were never stopped from leaving. The police had issued the notice as the delegation was on a mission to find the facts behind the accident. Hence, their inputs would be crucial for the police investigation.
It was further stated that the police had finished the inquiry and had recorded statements of the petitioners under the Section 161 of CRPC. The petitioners should be present before the police if it is required in the future to corroborate some evidence.
The AG submitted that the petitioners needed to file affidavits stating that they would be willing to come to India and present themselves before the police when required during the investigation or thereafter.
HC reserves order
The High Court observed that in case the petitioners did not appear before the police when asked, the government may approach the High Court by submitting affidavit. The High Court reserved the matter for orders.
