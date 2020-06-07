Vizag gas leak: Bolisetty denied audience by HPC

Jana Sena Party leader and social activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana was refused permission to attend the meeting convened by the High-Power Committee on Sunday to discuss the LG Polymers gas leak.

He was reportedly refused entry as the JSP did not figure on the list of attendees prepared by officials who would meet the committee. He later addressed a representation to the committee.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that they had consulted chemical engineering expert Prof. K.V. Rao and wanted to know why Consent for Establishment and Consent for Operation were issued when the land itself was in litigation with the government. The government was on strong footing with the judgment given by Justice Bhagavati in the case Manchegowda Etc. Vs State of Karnataka on April 17, 1984, when the sale of land was conditional and violation of condition amounted to Void of Sale itself.

He said that their secondary question was whether the LG Polymers plant which stored and used hazardous material could operate without the consent of Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The activist wondered why a tank of 2,400 MT capacity filled with styrene monomer had not been monitored during the lockdown.