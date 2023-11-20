ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag fishing harbour fire: A.P. CM announces 80% of total value of boats gutted as compensation

November 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Jagan Mohan Reddy orders an inquiry into the incident; 36 mechanised boats were destroyed while nine more were partially damaged, say officials  

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Charred remains of mechanised boats and a thick layer of oil floating on the water on Monday, after a massive fire broke out at the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to make the necessary arrangements to pay compensation of 80% of the total value of the boats gutted after a massive fire broke out at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on November 19 (Sunday) night. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 36 boats were destroyed while nine more were partially damaged in the mishap. 

Expressing shock over the incident, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy the compensation of 80% of the value of the boats would help the fishermen recoup the loss and resume their livelihood with confidence. “The government must stand by the fishermen in such difficult times,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the preliminary assessment suggested that the estimated loss caused by the fire would be around ₹12 crore and that a final report was being prepared.

Earlier in the day, Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju and Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna visited the accident spot and assured the victims of the government support.

