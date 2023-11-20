Vizag fishing harbour fire: A.P. CM announces 80% of total value of boats gutted as compensation

November 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to make the necessary arrangements to pay compensation of 80% of the total value of the boats gutted after a massive fire broke out at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on November 19 (Sunday) night. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 36 boats were destroyed while nine more were partially damaged in the mishap.

Expressing shock over the incident, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy the compensation of 80% of the value of the boats would help the fishermen recoup the loss and resume their livelihood with confidence. “The government must stand by the fishermen in such difficult times,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the preliminary assessment suggested that the estimated loss caused by the fire would be around ₹12 crore and that a final report was being prepared.

Earlier in the day, Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju and Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna visited the accident spot and assured the victims of the government support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.