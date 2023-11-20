HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag fishing harbour fire: A.P. CM announces 80% of total value of boats gutted as compensation

Jagan Mohan Reddy orders an inquiry into the incident; 36 mechanised boats were destroyed while nine more were partially damaged, say officials  

November 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Charred remains of mechanised boats and a thick layer of oil floating on the water on Monday, after a massive fire broke out at the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night.

Charred remains of mechanised boats and a thick layer of oil floating on the water on Monday, after a massive fire broke out at the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to make the necessary arrangements to pay compensation of 80% of the total value of the boats gutted after a massive fire broke out at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam on November 19 (Sunday) night. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 36 boats were destroyed while nine more were partially damaged in the mishap. 

Expressing shock over the incident, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy the compensation of 80% of the value of the boats would help the fishermen recoup the loss and resume their livelihood with confidence. “The government must stand by the fishermen in such difficult times,” he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the preliminary assessment suggested that the estimated loss caused by the fire would be around ₹12 crore and that a final report was being prepared.

Earlier in the day, Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju and Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna visited the accident spot and assured the victims of the government support.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.