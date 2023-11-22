Vizag fishing harbour blaze: boat owners, workers to be given compensation on November 23

November 22, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh government will disburse a compensation of ₹7.11 crore to the owners of the mechanised boats that were gutted at the fishing harbour in the city on November 19.

According to an official communication, a programme will be organised at the ZP hall here at 10 a.m. on November 23 to give away cheques to the owners of 30 fully damaged and 18 partially damaged boats.

As per the estimates of the committee constituted by the government, which has Revenue and Fisheries department officials, among others, 80% of the property value will be given as compensation to the owner of each damaged boat.

This apart, the government will provide a one-time amount of ₹10,000 to those who depend on boats and have lost their livelihood due to lack of daily-wage work in the aftermath of the accident. Among them are labourers at the harbour and small-scale fish vendors.

The committee has collected details of the boats gutted and sent a report to the government, based on which compensation is being provided within four days of the accident, according to an official.

“We are disbursing compensation cheques to the victims of the fire accident in the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour. I will be attending the programme arranged for the purpose,” Fisheries Minister S. Appalaraju told The Hindu.

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy will attend the programme, which will be coordinated by district Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Mopidevi visits harbour

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, who belongs to the fishermen community, visited the harbour on Wednesday. He spoke to the victims, including the boat owners and workers. Later, he participated in the meeting organised with the fishermen community in the presence of local leaders Kola Guruvulu and Vasupalli Janakiram.

“The fire accident is unfortunate. The government will initiate action against those responsible. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has immediately announced the decision to provide 80% of the value of boats as compensation,” Mr. Venkataramana said.

A leader of the fishermen community A. Dasu said fishing activity would be resumed on November 23. “There are nearly 750 mechanised boats. Nearly 50% of the boats are in the sea now,” he said.

