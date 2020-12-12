Vizag district sees 1 more COVID death

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 December 2020 00:56 IST

Visakhapatnam district recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases here on Friday, taking the total count to 59,107.

There was also one death, taking the toll to 515. The number of discharges in the last 24 hours stood at 22, which takes the total discharges to 58,319.

The number of active cases in the district as on date stand at 273, according to a health bulletin released by the health department.