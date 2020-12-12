Andhra Pradesh

Vizag district sees 1 more COVID death

Visakhapatnam district recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases here on Friday, taking the total count to 59,107.

There was also one death, taking the toll to 515. The number of discharges in the last 24 hours stood at 22, which takes the total discharges to 58,319.

The number of active cases in the district as on date stand at 273, according to a health bulletin released by the health department.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 12:59:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vizag-district-sees-1-more-covid-death/article33310790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY