Vizag cricketer selected as net bowler for CSK

Nitish Kumar Reddy is currently with the team in Dubai

K. Nitish Kumar Reddy, a budding 19-year-old cricketer from Gajuwaka area of the city, has got a break in the IPL circuit, as he has been selected as net bowler for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He is currently in Dubai with the CSK team that is led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He is an all-rounder who is strong middle-order batsman and bowls at a brisk pace, said Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) director and former India cricketer Y. Venugopal Rao.

‘Good break’

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that this is a good break for Nitish, as he is young and will rub shoulders with top players. It is an opportunity for him to learn and may be get recognised to find a place in the CSK main team next year, Mr. Venugopal Rao said.

‘Plenty of talent’

According to him, there are plenty of talented players in Andhra Pradesh, who can play in the IPL circuit, as well as the country, but looking for a good break. “This year we have about three players as net bowlers and three are playing for different teams,” said the former international cricketer.

Nitish who took up cricket at the age of six years, was groomed in the coaching camps organised by the VDCA. He scored tons of runs in the Under-16 circuit in the country and received special recognition from the BCCI, said VDCA secretary K. Parthasarathi.

He also has been playing for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy, since 2020 and has performed well, said his father Mutyala Reddy, a former employee of HZL.

Coaches in VDCA say that the youngster is a gifted player and is good with the bat, ball and on field.

He also played for Under-19 India -B.