Vizag civic chief inspects Bheemili zone

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 November 2020 01:10 IST

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana asked engineering department officials to prepare estimates for constructing a new fish market and shopping complexes in Bheemili area.

Ms. Srijana issued the instructions after inspecting the existing fish market and shopping complex at Pedda Bazaar area on Thursday, which are in a dilapidated condition.

She later visited the Sachivalayam office and enquired about its functioning. The civic chief also visited the GVMC Pandit Nehru Municipal School and checked the progress of Nadu-Nedu works.

Zonal Commissioner Govinda Rao and engineering department officials were present.