Andhra Pradesh

Vizag civic chief inspects Bheemili zone

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana asked engineering department officials to prepare estimates for constructing a new fish market and shopping complexes in Bheemili area.

Ms. Srijana issued the instructions after inspecting the existing fish market and shopping complex at Pedda Bazaar area on Thursday, which are in a dilapidated condition.

She later visited the Sachivalayam office and enquired about its functioning. The civic chief also visited the GVMC Pandit Nehru Municipal School and checked the progress of Nadu-Nedu works.

Zonal Commissioner Govinda Rao and engineering department officials were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 1:12:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vizag-civic-chief-inspects-bheemili-zone/article33189040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY