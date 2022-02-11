Vizag civic body to invite ideas from citizens on developing city

Visakhapatnam

11 February 2022 01:00 IST

‘Share Your Thoughts’ meet to be organised in a zone-wise basis

After the successful ‘Coffee with Corporators’ initiative, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is coming up with another interactive programme through which it plans to invite ideas for the development of the city by engaging with citizens and resident welfare associations.

Titled ‘Share Your Thoughts - Experience Counts’, the GVMC would conduct the interactive meetings where members of resident welfare associations (RWAs), Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), walker clubs, youth associations and senior citizens can share ideas pertaining to the development of their wards.

“During my ward visits, i have come across many elderly persons andRWA members sharing their ideason development of parks, yoga arenas, and open gyms in their colonies. We believe in engaging with citizensfor betterdevelopment, so as part of this programme, we are giving them an opportunity to share their ideas,” GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said.

“The ideascan be related to sanitation, infrastructure, resource management, administrative suggestions, greenery development and anything that would benefit the city. Wecan bring those ideas to reality if feasible,”the Commissioneradded.

Mr. Lakshmishasaid that the ongoing ‘Coffee with Corporators’ initiative, which was alreadyconducted in four zones, has been receiving good response with the elected representatives bringing the issues tothe fore. The GVMC is chalking out plans to resolve them at the earliest, he said.

“The plan is to launch ‘Share Your Thoughts’ at the earliest,” he said, adding that the programme would be organised zone-wise.