Vizag city reports five more coronavirus deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 July 2020 23:30 IST

81 new cases take district’s tally to 2,456

Eighty-one new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,456 here on Wednesday.

Five more persons succumbed to the virus in the same period, taking the death toll in the district to 40. In the last 12 days, 35 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the district.

On the bright side, as many as 166 persons who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals have been discharged.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases is now 1,034 while the number of persons discharged stands at 1,382.

With the new cases from Bhanu Nagar, Burma Camp, Hindu Muslim Colony, Jangalapalli, Minumuluru, P. Gummuluru, PNR Peta, Pulagali Palem, Santhipuram, Sapthagiri Nagar, Sramik Nagar, Vasavanipalem, and Yellamamba Nagar, a total of 13 new clusters have been formed, said Special Officer for COVID-19 and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar.

“There are 129 very active clusters, 212 active clusters and 217 dormant clusters in the district. Thirty-nine clusters have been de-notified,” Dr. Sudhakar said.