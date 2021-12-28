Vizag Bird Festival to be held on January 22, 23

Visakhapatnam

28 December 2021 20:16 IST

Various events will be conducted as part of the festival, says Vizag zoo Curator

In a first of its kind initiative, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park(IGZP), in collaboration with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, will organise a Vizag Bird Festival on the IGZP premises here on January 22 and 23.

Additional Director General (Project Tiger) and Member-Secretary, Central Zoo Authority (CZA), S. P. Yadav, released a poster and teaser on the festival during his visit to the zoo on Tuesday, in the presence of Conservator of Forests P. Ram Mohan Rao.

According to zoo Curator Nandani Salaria, the festival was aimed at creating awareness among the public on the avian diversity of Andhra Pradesh. The festival would also help in bringing the bird watchers of Andhra Pradesh together, and fill the gap between local science and research community and the broader research groups across the country, she said.

Various events like Guided Bird Walk, Train the Trainers, Nature Journaling, Bird Call Recording and Beyond Bird Watching would be conducted for different age groups. Interested persons can visit www.vizagzoo.com or contact 9441130894 for registration and more details about the event, she added.