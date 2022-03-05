Vizag as Executive capital ensures speedy development of North Andhra, says Minister

Seediri Appala Raju leads a rally of students rooting for three capitals

Students taking out a rally in support of Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appala Raju on Saturday said speedy development of the entire North Andhra region would be possible only when Visakhapatnam was made the Executive capital of the State.

Youngsters of the region would also get jobs only if Visakhapatnam was made the Executive capital, he added.

In the backdrop of the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict directing the government to develop Amaravati as capital of the State, the Minister led a rally of students in Palasa Assembly constituency rooting for three capitals proposal.

Along with him, the participants of the rally raised slogans such as ‘Amaravati Vaddu -Visakha Muddu’.

Mr. Appala Raju said the government was keen on implementing the Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations, which included decentralisation of development.