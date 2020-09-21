Vizag airport sees steady growth in passenger traffic

Visakhapatnam International Airport airport tops the State in the operation of flights and passenger traffic, says A.P. Air Travellers’ Association.

It handled 42,095 passengers and 526 flights in July

Visakhapatnam International Airport has recorded a steady growth in passenger traffic, despite restrictions on the movement of people in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport stands first in the operation of flights and passenger traffic when compared to other airports in Andhra Pradesh, according to the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers’ Association (APATA).

The passenger statistics for July this year suggest that the Visakhapatnam airport handled more than double the number of passengers handled by Vijayawada airport, more than four times that of Rajahmahendravaram airport and a little less than four times by Tirupati airport.

In July, the Visakhapatnam airport recorded 42,095 passengers and operations of 318 cargo and 526 flights. The Vijayawada airport handled 20,624 passengers and operation of 227 cargo and 434 flights during the same period, said APATA representatives K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma.

The number of passengers and flights handled by Rajamahendravaram airport in July were 8,699 and 432 respectively, while Tirupati airport handled 11,040 passengers and operation of 228 flights, they said.

The APATA leaders said they have brought to the notice of the Visakhapatnam airport Director the issue of overcrowding of the bus from the aircraft point to the exit gate.