Vizag airport maintains steady growth despite pandemic concerns

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 December 2021 00:32 IST

Infrastructure development works apace; Scoot resumes operations to Singapore

Notwithstanding the continuing COVID-19 concerns, and the latest threat of Omicron variant, which is said to be spreading rapidly, the Visakhapatnam International Airport has shown good growth both on the passenger and cargo fronts in the first 11 months of 2021 as compared with the corresponding period the previous year.

In terms of infrastructure development, the works taken up under ‘linear expansion’ are in an advanced stage of completion and are expected to be completed by March 2022.

Scheduled international flights, which were cancelled about 20 months ago after the outbreak of the pandemic, are scheduled to begin operations in a restricted manner under the ‘air bubble’ agreement.

Scoot airlines launched its operations from Visakhapatnam to Singapore, thrice a week, on Wednesday.

Once the Government of India lifts the restrictions on operation of scheduled international operations, more flights can be expected to operate from the city.

New taxi track

The commissioning of the new parallel taxi track (N 5) will help in increasing the number flight movements (landing and take off) at the airport.

The AAI has spent ₹23 crore on the construction of N 5 and six additional parking bays at the airport.

“As many as 12 big aircraft can be parked at the airport now. In addition to this, four smaller aircraft can also be parked at the old terminal building,” says Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao.

Linear expansion

“The linear expansion of the existing terminal building project has been taken up to increase the passenger handling capacity from the present 2.75 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 3.5 MPPA. About 95% of the work has been completed, and the remaining work is expected to be completed in the next three months. Inline X-ray Baggage Screening System (ILBS) for registered baggage inspection is almost ready. This allows passengers to approach the airline counters and deposit luggage without initial scanning,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao says.

The passengers handled by the airport during the first 11 months of the present calendar year are 14,22,662 against 11,04340 during the corresponding period the previous year. The aircraft movements increased to 13,971 from 11,947 during the period.

The number of passengers handled prior to the outbreak of the pandemic during the 2019-20 fiscal was – domestic 25,46,382 and international 1,42,485.

The enhanced capacity, as a result of the linear expansion, will take care of the passenger growth for a few more years after which the civilian operations may have to be moved to Bhogapuram, about 50 km from the city, where an international airport is planned to be built.