Vizag activists condemn row over hijab in Karnataka

Minorities should be allowed to practice their religious faith without fear, say civil rights groups

Various rights activists and women outfits came together in the city on Thursday to condemn the hijab ban in Karnataka.

Holding a protest at the Gandhi Statue near the APSRTC complex, the activists pointed out that minorities in India are protected by the Constitution, and that they should be allowed to practice their religious faiths without fear.

Speaking to reporters, K. Padma of Mahila Chetana said that Articles 25 to 30 speak about the rights of minorities and their protection. Moreover, the choice to practise any religion is a fundamental right that is enshrined in the Constitution, she said.

I.M. Ahmed of Muslim Thinkers Forum said that wearing of hijab is written in the Quran, and no one can ban it when the Constitution gives the right to wear it. “We demand that the G.O. issued by the Karnataka Government be annulled immediately.” he said.

Mr. Ahmed also added that if the G.O. is not rescinded, there would be agitations. Efforts would be made to invoke stringent sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as 354, against those who threatened the Muslim girl student, he said.

“Hijab is worn by Muslim women to protect themselves from the gaze of strangers. But now, if the atrocities against women increase due to the ban, who will be held responsible?” he said.

Mr. Ahmed demanded that a Minorities Act be drafted and passed for the protection of minorities. “This act should function like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) of the United Nations, and should be propagated and implemented not only in India but across the globe,” he said.

V.S. Krishna of Human Rights Foundation (HRF)and women rights activist Jahan Ara were present.