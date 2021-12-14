Viveka’s secretary feels threat to his life

KADAPA

14 December 2021 00:52 IST

Slain Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s personal secretary Krishna Reddy perceived a threat to his life from persons in close proximity.

He had been working for close to three decades with the Y.S. Viveka family till the latter’s demise.

Mr. Reddy, who has been named a suspect in the Viveka murder case, met the Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) K.K.N. Anburajan on Monday and submitted a representation to him, stating the sequence of situations that made him feel threatened. He also reportedly explained the pressure being mounted on him on some facts pertaining to the case.

When requested by the media for his version, he, however, declined to comment.

Mr. Anburajan told reporters that the former personal secretary felt a threat to his life from Viveka’s daughter N. Sunitha, son-in-law N. Rajasekhar Reddy and other family members, adding that he would investigate the complaint from all possible angles.