Viveka’s daughter seeks police protection

KADAPA

15 June 2021 23:43 IST

Y.S. Sunitha Reddy, first cousin of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the daughter of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has sought police protection, citing threat to her and her family members.

A medical practitioner by profession, Ms. Sunitha Reddy met Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan in Kadapa on Tuesday and submitted him a formal request.

Advertising

Advertising

“The district administration has received a request seeking police protection from Ms. Sunitha Reddy and has agreed to look into it positively,” Mr. Anburajan confirmed to this newspaper.

This assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing probe into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy by the CBI.