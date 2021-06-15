Andhra Pradesh

Viveka’s daughter seeks police protection

Y.S. Sunitha Reddy, first cousin of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the daughter of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has sought police protection, citing threat to her and her family members.

A medical practitioner by profession, Ms. Sunitha Reddy met Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan in Kadapa on Tuesday and submitted him a formal request.

“The district administration has received a request seeking police protection from Ms. Sunitha Reddy and has agreed to look into it positively,” Mr. Anburajan confirmed to this newspaper.

This assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing probe into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy by the CBI.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 11:45:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vivekas-daughter-seeks-police-protection/article34825562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY