Viveka’s aide accuses kin, CBI official of harassment

In a new twist in the ongoing investigation into the murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, his personal assistant M. Krishna Reddy, who is also a witness in the case, filed a petition in the Pulivendula court accusing CBI Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Singh, and Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Narreddy Sunitha and son-in-law Narredy Rajasekhara Reddy of harassing him.

Mr. Krishna Reddy, who works as an assistant librarian at Kadapa Arts College on deputation, had served Vivekananda Reddy as his personal aide for three decades. In the petition, he narrated the sequence of events prior to and post the sensational murder of Vivekananda Reddy at his ancestral house. He alleged in his petition that the CBI official and Vivekananda Reddy’s family members had been continuously exerting pressure to disclose the names of certain persons in an apparent bid to frame them.

Mr. Krishna Reddy had met the Kadapa Superintendent of Police last week and complained against the victim’s family members of harassing him.