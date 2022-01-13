Vivekananda’s teachings will be relevant forever, says Dharmana

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas and other leaders at the Swami Vivekanandas new statue at Suryamahal Junction in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Srikakulam

13 January 2022 01:07 IST

Bronze statue of visionary spiritual leader unveiled in Srikakulam

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas has said that Swami Vivekananda’s teachings will continue to inspire future generations also as his philosophy is suitable for mankind forever.

In the presence of former minister and TDP leader Gunda Appala Suryanarayana and YSRCP leader Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu, he unveiled the bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda on Wednesday at Surya Mahal Junction of Srikakulam on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s 159th birth anniversary.

Spreading message

He lauded the initiative of Swami Vivekananda Seva Samiti for spreading Vivekananda’s messages in all the towns and mandals of the district.

Sarada Ramakrishna Seva Samiti president M. Ramakrishna Rao said that National Youth Week was observed in connection with the birth anniversary. Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana and former Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajipathi Rai unveiled another Vivekananda’s statue in Gatalavalasa of Meliyaputti mandal of Srikkaulam district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rai urged youngsters to read biography of Swami Vivekananda and serve the country with patriotic devotion.