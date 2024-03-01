Vivekananda Reddy’s murder: daughter Sunitha flags ‘lapses’ in CBI probe

March 01, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KADAPA

In a sudden twist to the prolonged CBI inquiry into the murder of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, his daughter Sunitha Narreddy has raised serious objections over the alleged lapses in the probe.

In the same vein, she has also pointed an accusing finger at incumbent Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy over his alleged “shady role” before and after the murder.

With a fortnight to go for the fifth death anniversary of her father, Dr. Sunitha addressed the media in New Delhi on March 1 (Friday), where she demanded custodial interrogation of Mr. Avinash Reddy in view of his “evasive and misleading responses” during the CBI examination.

Culling out extracts from the case filed before the High Court of Telangana, she narrated the sequence of events recorded before and after the brutal murder that was committed in the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2019.

Indicating the presence of “powerful hands,” which allegedly tried to derail the case by even intimidating the investigation officers, Dr. Sunitha maintained that the probe started progressing only after the judiciary’s intervention.

Citing the IPDR analysis of mobile phones and Google Takeout details submitted in the court, she insisted that the murder details were shared to those in the know of things, much before the incident had officially seen light, when his Personal Assistant had broken open the locked door.

Dr. Sunitha also explained that the cause of death due to “axe attack” was initially projected as heart attack, and the alleged attempts that followed to clean-up the scene of offence.

“It is a difficult battle against my own family members. Initially, I was not aware of the situation, and was wondering who were my opponents,” a visibly-fatigued Dr. Sunitha narrated, while seeking the help of the people and all the political parties of Andhra Pradesh in her “fight to finish” legal battle.

Dr. Sunitha also appealed to the people not to cast their vote to her brother’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in view of his “betrayal” to her family.