Vivekananda Reddy murder | Sharmila’s statement vindicated TDP’s stand, says Lokesh

July 22, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Lokesh said it was evident from Ms. Sharmila’s affirmation that the murder could be due to differences between Vivekananda Reddy and Y.S. Avinash Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh addresses a public meeting as party of Yuva Galam Padayatra at Kangiri in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh commented on Twitter that Y.S. Sharmila’s statement to the CBI on former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder vindicated his party’s stand that the involvement of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the conspiracy cannot be ruled out. 

Also Read | SC asks CBI to produce charge sheet, police records in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Mr. Lokesh said it was evident from Ms. Sharmila’s affirmation that the murder could be due to differences between Vivekananda Reddy and Y.S. Avinash Reddy over the latter’s wish to contest for membership of the Parliament from Kadapa and the dispute escalating to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The TDP leader has posted the message that Ms. Sharmila made it clear that her brother (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) might be complicit in the crime.

