Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Dastagiri alleges threat to his life from YS family

Y.S. Avinash Reddy accuses Dastagiri, who has turned approver in the case, of turning the tables against him after taking money from Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N. Sunitha

April 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Shaik Dastagiri, former driver of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, addressing media at Yerraguntla in Kadapa district on Monday.

Shaik Dastagiri, former driver of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, addressing media at Yerraguntla in Kadapa district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shaik Dastagiri, who has worked as a driver of Kadapa former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, has once again expressed threat to his life from the ‘YS family’.

Dastagiri, who was earlier named as a suspect in the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy later turned an approver. Speaking to the media at Yerraguntla here on April 17 (Monday), Dastagiri reiterated that he had acted as per the directions of the prime suspect Yerra Gangi Reddy, with the belief that the Pulivendula’s first family would come to his rescue.

The statement comes in the wake of allegations made earlier in the day by Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy who accused Dastagiri of turning the tables against him after taking money from Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N. Sunitha.

Mr. Avinash Reddy also alleged that the CBI probe was going on by the approver’s statement, not taking into account the differences within Vivekananda Reddy’s family. He also accused Ms. Sunitha and the CBI of joining hands with the TDP to frame him.

“I did whatever I was told to do by the YS family. I fear none today. Avinash Reddy had not questioned me when I turned an approver. He is after me now as the trail has led to his doorstep,” charged Dastagiri.

He also dared the Kadapa MP to prove the allegations that he (Dastagiri) had accepted money from Ms. Sunitha.

Dastagiri said that he had been maintaining the same stand as an approver. “I am prepared to serve life sentence, but I will not take back my words,” he said.

