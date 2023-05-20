HamberMenu
Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI summons Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy on May 22

The YSR Congress Party Member of Parliament from Kadapa has been asked to appear before the investigating agency’s office in Hyderabad for questioning in the case pertaining to the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy

May 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 20 (Saturday) issued a notice again to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament from Kadapa Y.S. Anivash Reddy to appear before it in Hyderabad on May 22 for questioning in the case pertaining to the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Avinash Reddy had skipped appearing before the CBI in Hyderabad for the second time on May 19, and left for Pulivendula stating that his mother Y.S. Lakshmi was unwell.

The YSRCP leader later admitted his mother in Viswabharathi Hospital here for treatment to some cardiac problem, and had since been taking care of her.

Meanwhile, the health condition of Ms. Lakshmi was said to be stable, and doctors were treating her in the ICU.

The Kurnool police were providing security to Mr. Avinash Reddy in the hospital.

Though the police did not confirm the serving of notice by the CBI, it was said that the MP was sent notice digitally on WhatsApp.

