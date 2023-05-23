ADVERTISEMENT

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Avinash Reddy is being subjected to media trial, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

May 23, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Kadapa MP exercised his legal rights by approaching the Supreme Court, says YSRCP general secretary

Sambasiva Rao M.

If Cherukuri Ramoji Rao can move court in the Margadarsi Chit Funds case, why can not Avinash Reddy?, asks Sajjjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy is being subjected to media trial in connection with the CBI investigation into the murder case former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

“Mr. Avinash Reddy, who is a suspect in the case, has approached the Supreme Court seeking relief to attend to his mother who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. There is nothing wrong in urging the court as the MP is exercising his legal rights. However, a section of the media has been projecting it as a crime,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli on May 24 (Tuesday). 

He said when the AP CID was trying to investigate Cherukuri Ramoji Rao in the case pertaining to the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, the latter moved the court. “If that was legally correct, then why not the case of Mr. Avinash Reddy?” he asked.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that ‘some non-resident Andhras’ who are living in Hyderabad were spewing venom on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP through their ‘friendly media houses’. 

“The issues pertaining to the investigation are between the CBI and Mr. Avinash Reddy. Let the investigative agency take action. But, why is the Kadapa MP being subjected to media trial?” he asked.

Condemning the attack on some media persons, he alleged that the media persons provoked the followers of Mr. Avinash Reddy and the latter reacted.

