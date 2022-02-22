Vivekananda Reddy murder case: approver makes more revelations

A.D. Rangarajan February 22, 2022 19:36 IST

Dastagiri has claimed that he was offered land and money to remain mum

In yet another turn in the case pertaining to the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the accused-turned-approver Sk. Dastagiri has alleged that members close to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy had approached him with an offer of 20 acres of land and more money to remain mum and be uncooperative with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case. The copy of the complaint lodged by the victim’s former driver, supported by relevant documents and the charge-sheets pertaining to all the four accused were submitted in the Kadapa court by the CBI on Tuesday. Dastagiri, who turned approver in September 2021, had also reportedly complained about the extreme pressure exerted on him by the close aides of Mr. Avinash Reddy to meet him, which he had politely turned down, being under the CBI’s radar.



