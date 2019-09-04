Vivekananda Reddy case: DGP holds review meet in Kadapa after death of suspect

The police top brass got down to action following the sudden death of S. Srinivasulu Reddy, the prime suspect in the murder case of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, in the early hours of Tuesday. Vivekananda Reddy is the paternal uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang reached Kadapa and immediately sat in a review meeting with Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Kurnool range) Venkatrami Reddy and Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) Abhishek Mohanty and other members of the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

After witnessing several twists and turns, the sensational case hit an apparent roadblock with the death of Srinivasulu Reddy, who allegedly committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills, citing harassment by the police in the name of investigation. Apart from the ‘suicide note’, two letters allegedly left behind by the deceased, addressed to Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy and his paternal uncle Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, are also believed to be ‘crucial evidence’ in the case that has serious political ramifications.