Vivekanada Reddy murder case: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy seeks time to appear before CBI

YSRCP Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy has offered to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the probe pertaining to the murder of his paternal uncle and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI officials issued summons to Mr. Avinash Reddy by visiting his Pulivendula residence on Monday, asking him to appear before the team in Hyderabad on Tuesday. As the MP had fixed official engagements for the next few days, he had expressed his inability to visit Hyderabad immediately, but assured to do so after five days.

Mr. Avinash Reddy, who spoke to the media after inaugurating Nitya Anna Prasada scheme at the Gandi Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Chakrayapet mandal on Tuesday, confirmed to have written to the CBI, seeking five days, in view of the pressing engagements fixed in advance.

Expressing displeasure over a section of the media for ‘going overboard to paint him black’ in the case and ‘resorting to character assassination’, he appealed to the media not to be judgmental in such sensitive cases.

In the likelihood of the CBI serving one more notice on him, the MP said he would send his reply to the same before meeting the investigating officials in Hyderabad.