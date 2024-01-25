GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Viveka murder case: wife of Dastagiri alleges official apathy in ensuring his release on bail

We repent for having accepted the offer of ₹5 crore for the murder, but we will not go back on our word anymore, she says

January 25, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Shaik Shabana, wife of Shaik Dastagiri, an accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case who turned an approver, has renewed her appeal to the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure the hassle-free release of her husband from prison on bail.

She feared that the police might invoke some section or the other to secure the arrest of husband again once he was released on bail.

Dastagiri was arrested in Yerraguntla in correction with a kidnap case and was lodged in the Kadapa Central Prison. The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail on January 24 (Wednesday) after he spent 85 days in judicial remand.

It was in this context that Ms. Shabana appealed to the government not to create hurdles in his release. Addressing the media at Pulivendula on January 25 (Thursday), she perceived not only apathy on the part of the officials but also ‘deliberate attempts’ to delay the release of her husband.

“The kin of the fellow accused in the murder case are threatening my husband. They have offered crores of rupees to withdraw his statement. We (Dastagiri and Shabana) repent for having accepted the offer of ₹5 crore for the murder. We will not go back on our word anymore,” she said.

