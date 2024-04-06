ADVERTISEMENT

Viveka murder case: Sharmila’s allegations unfounded, says Avinash Reddy

April 06, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KADAPA

I am really shocked to listen to the baseless allegations against me and will leave it to her conscience, says the YSRCP leader

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

YSRCP candidate for Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency Y.S. Avinash Reddy speaking at an election campaign at Badvel on Saturday.

YSRCP Member of Parliament from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy has brushed aside the allegations of his involvement in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy as is being alleged by his cousin and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, and says he will leave it to her conscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharmila, who is contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, has been aggressively taking Mr. Avinash Reddy’s name during her campaign for the last two days.

It was in the context that Mr. Avinash chose to speak on the issue during his campaign in Badvel town on April 6 (Saturday).

“I am really shocked to listen to the baseless allegations made by Ms. Sharmila against me. I will not respond to these unfounded charges, and leave it to her conscience,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US