Viveka murder case: Sharmila’s allegations unfounded, says Avinash Reddy

April 06, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KADAPA

YSRCP Member of Parliament from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy has brushed aside the allegations of his involvement in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy as is being alleged by his cousin and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, and says he will leave it to her conscience.

Ms. Sharmila, who is contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, has been aggressively taking Mr. Avinash Reddy’s name during her campaign for the last two days.

It was in the context that Mr. Avinash chose to speak on the issue during his campaign in Badvel town on April 6 (Saturday).

“I am really shocked to listen to the baseless allegations made by Ms. Sharmila against me. I will not respond to these unfounded charges, and leave it to her conscience,” he said.

