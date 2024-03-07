Viveka murder case: Lokesh assures justice to Suneetha Narreddy soon after TDP comes to power

March 07, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

In an unexpected act of reaching out, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has assured Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of slain Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, that he will ensure justice to her family in two months, upon the party wresting power from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the ensuing elections.

Speaking at the party’s ‘Shankaravam’ public meetings at Hindupur, Penukonda and Madakasira here on March 7 (Thursday), Mr. Lokesh made a specific reference to Dr. Suneetha’s recent public outcry and lashed out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “act of treachery towards his own family members.”

“I assure that within two months from now, the TDP will form the government and send your father’s killers to jail,” Mr. Lokesh said at the meeting, which was received with a thunderous response.

Mr. Lokesh also flayed the YSRCP government for not only cheating the Backward Classes but also framing 26,000 members of the community in false cases.

Ridiculing the State’s claim of having provided self-employment opportunities to the BC youth by spending a whopping ₹10,000 crore, he wondered if there was a single step taken in this direction during the last five years. “In fact, 100 welfare schemes meant for BC sections have been cancelled,” he charged.

‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme

Meanwhile, Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, called on the families of the deceased party sympathisers in the Pathikonda and Aluru constituencies of Kurnool district as part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme, and gave each of the bereaved families a cheque for ₹3 lakh.

She visited three villages in Pathikonda and one in Aluru constituencies. At Thuggali village, she garlanded the photograph of Lakshmi (67) who had died on September 9, 2023. Later, she visited the house of China Ramudu (55) who died on September 17 in 2023.

The two had reportedly died in the aftermath of the arrest of Mr. Naidu in the skill development case.