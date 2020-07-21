Viveka murder case: CBI team still in Pulivendula

Investigation into the murder of the former MP, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, continued for the fourth day at Pulivendula in the district on Tuesday.
After taking over the case from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government, the seven-member CBI team recovered all the records and material evidence from it. After several rounds of discussion with the SIT members, the CBI team reportedly studied and took note of the sequence of events that preceded and followed the murder.
The team not only visited the ancestral home of the victim, who is also the paternal uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, but also went round the premises many times. The scene of offence– the bedroom and bathroom of the house – was thoroughly screened.
The team members also spoke in private with the slain leader’s wife Soubhagyamma and daughter Sunitha.
It may be recalled that the case changed hands from the SIT to the CBI after Ms. Sunitha moved the High Court seeking an inquiry by the Central agency in view of the high-profile nature and sensitivity of the case.
The team is learnt to have readied the list of persons to be interrogated. The names mentioned by Ms. Sunitha in her petition are likely to top the list.
