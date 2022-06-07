Viveka murder case: CBI team inspects scene of crime

The investigation into the murder of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy picked up pace on Tuesday, with a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inspecting his ancestral residence, which is also the scene of crime.

The CBI team, which has been maintaining a low profile pertaining to this case, took measurements of the house. The team is learnt to have measured the distance from the spot to the residences of the family members living in the vicinity, including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Vivekananda Reddy’s erstwhile close friend Yerra Gangi Reddy among others.

The CBI team was tight-lipped on the progress of the case.