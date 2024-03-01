Viveka murder case: CBI should probe role of Sunitha’s family as well, says Sajjala

March 01, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reacted bitterly to Sunitha Narreddy’s demand to inquire into Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role in her father and former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalil, near here, on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sought to turn the tables alleging he suspected the role of Ms. Sunitha’s family in the murder.

“The CBI is requested to inquire into the role of Ms. Sunitha’s family as well. The affidavits filed by her before the CBI give insights into the murder case. In a bid to preempt the inquiry into their role, Ms. Sunitha is levelling allegations against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is like a thief calling others the thief,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

“It is surprising that she has extolled the person who killed her father. Ms. Sunitha is in good terms with Dastagiri, who is the prime accused in the murder, and treats him as a brother. How ethical is that? The CBI must concentrate on investigating Ms. Sunitha’s family as well,” he said.

Ms. Sunitha addressed the media in New Delhi as elections were fast approaching. Her allegations were nothing but a political conspiracy, he alleged.

The TDP was in power till May 30, while the murder was committed on March 15. As Ms. Sunitha said that an ordinary murder would be solved in a week, why did her friend and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu fail to do so? “It appears Mr. Naidu is firing from her shoulder,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was going to the public saying what he did and what he would do for the State. Mr. Naidu or Ms. Sunitha should have done so. Instead, Ms. Sunitha was asking people to punish Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for injustice done to her. She says that truth would prevail in “praja court.” It would happen so, he added.

