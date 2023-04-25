ADVERTISEMENT

Viveka murder case: CBI inquires about security cover given to Dastagiri

April 25, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KADAPA

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, a suspect in the murder case, takes part in a Praja Darbar event at Pulivendula

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrived in Pulivendula town in connection with the investigation into the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

According to information, the CBI officials visited the house of Shaik Dastagiri, who worked as a driver of Vivekananda Reddy and later turned approver in the case. They inquired about the security cover provided to him.

The CBI officials were said to have suggested to Dastagiri to remain cautious and contact them immediately in case he faced any trouble. The officials are expected to stay put in Pulivendula for a few days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, a suspect in the murder case, also arrived in Pulivendula to take part in a Praja Darbar event. He was greeted by his followers and activists of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). With these developments, speculations were rife that the CBI might arrest Mr. Avinash Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US