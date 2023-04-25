Viveka murder case: CBI inquires about security cover given to Dastagiri

April 25, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KADAPA

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrived in Pulivendula town in connection with the investigation into the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

According to information, the CBI officials visited the house of Shaik Dastagiri, who worked as a driver of Vivekananda Reddy and later turned approver in the case. They inquired about the security cover provided to him.

The CBI officials were said to have suggested to Dastagiri to remain cautious and contact them immediately in case he faced any trouble. The officials are expected to stay put in Pulivendula for a few days.

Meanwhile, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, a suspect in the murder case, also arrived in Pulivendula to take part in a Praja Darbar event. He was greeted by his followers and activists of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). With these developments, speculations were rife that the CBI might arrest Mr. Avinash Reddy.