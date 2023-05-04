ADVERTISEMENT

Viveka murder case: CBI grills PA, maid’s son on ‘letter’ written by slain leader

May 04, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The CBI officers investigating the gruesome murder of former Member of Parliament from Kadapa Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy seem to be laying focus on the letter the slain leader had purportedly written before he was done to death.

The officers grilled the slain leader’s personal assistant M.V. Krishna Reddy and domestic help Lakshmi Devi’s son Prakash in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The murder had come to light early on March 15, 2019, when watchman Ranganna, Krishna Reddy, Lakshmi Devi and Prakash found Vivekananda Reddy’s body lying in a pool of blood at his Pulivendula residence.

The CBI investigation also revealed that Krishna Reddy had kept in his custody the slain leader’s mobile phone and the letter in question, and handed them to Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Narreddy Sunitha and son-in-law N. Rajasekhar Reddy after they arrived.

Krishna Reddy retaining the mobile phone and the letter with him instead of submitting the same to the local police was later clarified as an attempt to safeguard them from getting into wrong hands. The CBI had mentioned the same in the affidavit submitted to the Telangana High Court.

